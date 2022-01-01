Advertisement

Former NFL coach, player Dan Reeves dies at 77

A picture the Broncos tweeted to honor former coach Dan Reeves.
A picture the Broncos tweeted to honor former coach Dan Reeves.(Denver Broncos)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) - Former Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Reeves has died at the age of 77.

His family says he died peacefully Saturday of complications from dementia.

Reeves won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with Denver and Atlanta, all blowout losses.

He teamed with John Elway to take the Broncos to three Super Bowls.

Reeves also guided the Falcons to their first Super Bowl. And he coached the New York Giants in a career stretching 23 seasons.

