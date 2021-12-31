Town of Superior issues boil water advisory due to fires

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KKTV) - Due to the fires burning in Boulder County, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the entire town.

If you are in the town of Superior you should either use bottled water or boil any water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until further notice. In a press release, CDPHE says, “After bringing water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and then let it cool before using. You can shower in the water without boiling it. If you are experiencing any symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches, you may want to seek medical advice. The department has not received any reports of individuals who have become sick from drinking contaminated water at this time.”

As emergency crews are in the area fighting the fires, there may be water pressure loss.

The Town of Superior says they are also working to locate water leaks that were caused by the destruction and repair them. As soon as the fires are extinguished or controlled and the water leaks are stopped, CDPHE will coordinate with the town to flush and test the water to make sure it’s safe to drink again.

