COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Boulder County Sheriff announced Friday afternoon that certain areas in the evacuation area for the Marshall Fire near Boulder have reopened to residents only. The release from the Sheriff’s Office is below:

Partial reopening of Marshall Fire evacuation area – residents only

Most areas that were evacuated remain closed

Boulder County, Colo. - As of 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, the following areas reopened to residents only:

South of Coalton Road, in the Town of Superior, between Highway 128 and Rock Creek Parkway. Access will be off Highway 128.

Bell Flatirons Apartments only with access off S. Tyler Drive.

View the current evacuation map. Power will be restored to these reopened areas, but gas will not be turned on at this time. For those without heat, Xcel Energy is distributing space heaters at Bob L. Burger Recreation Center at 111 W. Baseline Rd, Lafayette, CO.

When returning home or traveling through the area, residents are asked to slow their speeds and be alert to hazards and firefighting activity. Hotspots may still be visible and weakened trees may exist. Once residents return home, they are asked to remain in their homes. If emergency conditions exist, please call 911 to report.

The Emergency Call Center (303-413-7730) will close at 9 p.m. MT this evening and reopen at 9 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Additional changes to evacuation areas will be posted as they occur. View BoulderOEM.com for more information.

