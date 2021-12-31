Advertisement

No New Year’s Eve plans? No problem

In case you have not made any New Years Eve plans yet, here are a few ideas for you around...
In case you have not made any New Years Eve plans yet, here are a few ideas for you around Colorado Springs.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some of us are procrastinators, and if you are anything like me, showing up on time and making plans sometimes is a little difficult.

But there is no need to panic. Here at KKTV we have you covered just in case, for some odd reason, you have not yet made any plans for your New Year’s Eve.

Some possible ideas happening across Colorado Springs tonight include:

4 p.m.: New Year’s Eve Bash at Whirlyball

5 p.m.: New Year’s Eve Gala at Glen Eyrie Castle

10 p.m.: Randy’s New Year’s Eve dance party

If any of these activities don’t tickle your fancy, you can always stay home and watch the ball drop from the comfort of your couch.

Happy New Year’s Eve from everyone here at KKTV 11 News! Stay safe tonight if you do decide to head out on the town.

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of homes were destroyed by a fire believed to be sparked by downed power lines in...
Hundreds of Colorado homes destroyed by a grass fire with 2 towns under evacuation
Money
New Colorado minimum wage goes into effect January 1
Agent Ashley Ferris
Colorado police officer hailed a hero after she was shot during deadly ‘rampage’ and reportedly took down the suspect while wounded
Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes party of Highway 24 on 12/29/21. Arrest photo for ...
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs, driver suspected of DUI
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Sentence reduced to 10 years for truck driver originally sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly I-70 crash in Colorado

Latest News

Cold snap and snow rushes in tonight!
Wintry Start to 2022
Hundreds of homes were destroyed by a fire believed to be sparked by downed power lines in...
CU Football coach reportedly loses home in Marshall Fire
Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife for a First Day Hike at a Colorado State Park on Jan. 1, 2022
Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates ‘First Day Hikes” Jan. 1
Crews are currently working on a reported structure fire near Highway 24 and Constitution...
Crews respond to house fire near Highway 24 Tuesday, neighbors evacuated