No New Year’s Eve plans? No problem

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some of us are procrastinators, and if you are anything like me, showing up on time and making plans sometimes is a little difficult.

But there is no need to panic. Here at KKTV we have you covered just in case, for some odd reason, you have not yet made any plans for your New Year’s Eve.

Some possible ideas happening across Colorado Springs tonight include:

4 p.m.: New Year’s Eve Bash at Whirlyball

5 p.m.: New Year’s Eve Gala at Glen Eyrie Castle

10 p.m.: Randy’s New Year’s Eve dance party

If any of these activities don’t tickle your fancy, you can always stay home and watch the ball drop from the comfort of your couch.

Happy New Year’s Eve from everyone here at KKTV 11 News! Stay safe tonight if you do decide to head out on the town.

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.