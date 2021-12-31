Multiple ways the public can help those impacted by the fire in Boulder County, from donations to offering up housing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - When the images and video of homes on fire in Boulder County started circulating online Thursday afternoon, it was an all-too familiar sight for those impacted by the Waldo Canyon Fire and the Black Forest Fire.

The first question many 11 News Viewers had as they watched our coverage, “How can we help?” The Office of Governor Jared Polis sent out a number of ways the public can provide support. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, the Boulder County Sheriff estimated about 500 homes had been destroyed by the blaze that was believed to have been sparked by a downed power line and fueled by winds.

“The most effective way to support people impacted by the Boulder County fire is to donate money,” a news release from the Governor’s Office reads.

The following was also provided by the Governor’s Office on how folks can help our neighbors in Louisville and Superior:

Donations To Those Impacted:

Boulder Office of Emergency Management- If you have shelter to offer displaced residents, please sign up to be a vetted host at Airbnb.com and you will be alerted through the Airbnb Open Homes Program if needed and encouraging household items be donated to local thrift stores, https://bouldercounty.wufoo.com/forms/donations/

Community Foundation, Boulder County- accepting monetary donations https://www.commfound.org/grants/get-grant/Boulder-County-Wildfire-Fund

YMCA of Northern Colorado, accepting donations (blankets, pillows, dog & cat food) at their location: 2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026.

Please follow their updates for what supplies are needed: https://twitter.com/YMCANOCO

