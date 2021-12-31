Former Pueblo native raises millions for son with rare genetic disorder

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Amber Freed and her husband spent two years trying to have a child through in vitro fertilization (IVF). The couple was able to finally give birth to twins in 2017.

Freed told me “I thought a lot of the hard part was over.”

After roughly five months Amber noticed that her son Maxwell was not reaching the same developmental milestones as his twin sister Riley.

" I had this natural benchmark. Riley was rolling over and was super inquisitive about her environment. Maxwell was not.”

After visiting numerous doctors and specialists it was discovered that Maxwell was afflicted with a genetic disorder so rare that it does not even have a name.

“They said your son is diagnosed with SLCA1. It was a super awkward moment because I said “what is the name of the disease?” And they said it’s SLCA1. I said I don’t get it what is that? They said it’s the genetic location of what is making your son sick. I said “nobody discovered it?” “Nobody wants credit?” And the doctor said no. It’s too rare to care.”

Maxwell was diagnosed as on of just 34 patients worldwide. The doctors did not expect him to live past the age of five, but Amber and her family wouldn’t rest until they had done everything in their power to save her son. She quit her career that day and began a quest for a cure.

Amber called over 300 scientists and eventually connected with Dr. Steven Gray from the University of Texas Southwestern.

“I took a redeye and flew to DC. I talked my way into the National Institute of Health and he was sitting alone in the front row getting ready to speak.”

Dr. Gray specializes in gene replacement therapy. The method uses a harmless virus as a microscopic delivery truck to bring a working gene to the SCLA1 location to replace the gene that is not functioning properly.

However, there was no government funding for such a niche treatment and Freed would have to raise $4 million for the clinical trial, but she wasn’t deterred.

“There are people buying pet rocks right now on the Internet. Certainly we can raise $4 million to cure children of a terrible disease.”

Two years and almost 200 fundraising events later... Amber Freed, with help from her family and foundation have raised $3.85 million.

The money will not only cure Maxwell but will also help future parents avoid the same pain she felt.

“Once we finish this phase 1 clinical trial this disease will be put on a newborn screening panel and patients will be diagnosed before they even leave the hospital. - They will be treated before they ever leave the hospital and they will never become symptomatic because we caught it so early.”

Freed’s work has also lead to discoveries in other medical areas.

“We’ve made very little progress in a lot of diseases that affect a lot of people. What we’ve learned about Maxwells bad gene SLC6A1 is that we are not one of 34 people. Our prevalence is actually much higher. Most of the patients die young or are misdiagnosed. There are a lot more people in the US than you would think. We are the sixth cause of epilepsy, the 10th cause of autism, we are very closely linked to Parkinson’s, and we play a major role in psychiatric disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar, and ADHD.”

Freed told me that the Pueblo community has been especially helpful in her fundraising efforts. She was valedictorian at Pueblo South High School.

“Immediately Pueblo businesses started rallying around us. Dewdrop donated food and had a big silent auction. People from Pueblo are so giving it is such a special community because everyone is so closely knit and protects each other.”

If you would like to help the Freed family reach their $4 million goal you can donate to Milestones for Maxwell.

