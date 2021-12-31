Advertisement

CU Football coach reportedly loses home in Marshall Fire

Hundreds of homes were destroyed by a fire believed to be sparked by downed power lines in...
Hundreds of homes were destroyed by a fire believed to be sparked by downed power lines in Boulder County, CO. 12/30/21(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of people are left without homes as they wake up Friday morning.

One of those people happens to be Mark Smith, the CU Football Coach. Smith tweeted late Thursday night saying “just got word that every material possession we had today is now gone.”

Smith continues to thank those who have reached out to help him and his family. Many are still grasping with how to move forward as they head into the New Year.

If you are one of the families impacted by this fire, know the entire state of Colorado is behind you and we will be here to help you rebuild.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of homes were destroyed by a fire believed to be sparked by downed power lines in...
Hundreds of Colorado homes destroyed by a grass fire with 2 towns under evacuation
Money
New Colorado minimum wage goes into effect January 1
Agent Ashley Ferris
Colorado police officer hailed a hero after she was shot during deadly ‘rampage’ and reportedly took down the suspect while wounded
Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes party of Highway 24 on 12/29/21. Arrest photo for ...
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs, driver suspected of DUI
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Sentence reduced to 10 years for truck driver originally sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly I-70 crash in Colorado

Latest News

Cold snap and snow rushes in tonight!
Wintry Start to 2022
Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife for a First Day Hike at a Colorado State Park on Jan. 1, 2022
Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates ‘First Day Hikes” Jan. 1
Crews are currently working on a reported structure fire near Highway 24 and Constitution...
Crews respond to house fire near Highway 24 Tuesday, neighbors evacuated
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Multiple ways the public can help those impacted by the fire in Boulder County, from donations to offering up housing