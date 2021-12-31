CU Football coach reportedly loses home in Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of people are left without homes as they wake up Friday morning.

One of those people happens to be Mark Smith, the CU Football Coach. Smith tweeted late Thursday night saying “just got word that every material possession we had today is now gone.”

Just got word that every material possession we had today is now gone. Our home, cars, and everything we had in our home lost to the fires that ripped through our community. Thank you to those who reached out. Processing how to completely start over and grateful for our health. — Mark Smith (@coachmarksmith) December 31, 2021

Smith continues to thank those who have reached out to help him and his family. Many are still grasping with how to move forward as they head into the New Year.

If you are one of the families impacted by this fire, know the entire state of Colorado is behind you and we will be here to help you rebuild.

