Crews search for missing person in Pueblo West area Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Emergency crews in Pueblo are currently looking for a missing person in the area Southwest of Pueblo West into the Pueblo Reservoir.

COMMUNITY ALERT- Currently local emergency services are conducting a search for a missing person in the Southwest Area of Pueblo West into Pueblo Reservoir with flight for life helicopter assistance.



Emergency services is requesting NO DRONE usage during time! — Pueblo West Fire (@PuebloWestFire) December 31, 2021

That person was identified by the Pueblo County Sheriff as 52-year-old Joseph Hurst (pictured below).

Multiple units from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office along with other agencies and volunteers are searching in the Pueblo West area today for Joseph Hurst, 52, who was reported missing by his family on Thursday (Dec. 30). pic.twitter.com/ZbKFuSZu0h — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) December 31, 2021

Deputies say Hurst was reported missing Thursday, December 30. Hurst reportedly left his home for a walk Wednesday morning but has yet to return.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a bright yellow hoodie and dark jogger pants.

A helicopter joined the search Friday, and crews are asking residents not to use drones in the area.

If you have any information or see Hurst, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719)- 583-6250.

