Crews search for missing person in Pueblo West area Friday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Emergency crews in Pueblo are currently looking for a missing person in the area Southwest of Pueblo West into the Pueblo Reservoir.
That person was identified by the Pueblo County Sheriff as 52-year-old Joseph Hurst (pictured below).
Deputies say Hurst was reported missing Thursday, December 30. Hurst reportedly left his home for a walk Wednesday morning but has yet to return.
He was reportedly last seen wearing a bright yellow hoodie and dark jogger pants.
A helicopter joined the search Friday, and crews are asking residents not to use drones in the area.
If you have any information or see Hurst, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719)- 583-6250.
We will update if and when anymore information becomes available.
