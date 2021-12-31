Crews quickly knock down a fire in Ellicott Thursday night before it could spread

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews made quick work of an apparent appliance fire Thursday night in Ellicott.

According to the Division Chief for the Ellicott Fire Department Mark Stanwood, they received the call just before 6 p.m. for an address off Log Road and Highway 94, just to the west of Ellicott Highway.

“[When we] got here we found a pretty good fire had started, and with the wind it was pushing through, it was a wind-driven fire,” Stanwood explained. ““So it was more than what we initially thought it was gonna be, we had several agencies come in here, mutual aid and help us, it was Ellicott, Edison, Tri-County, Hanover, Falcon and Cimarron Hills, all came to help with this fire.”

Investigators believe it may have been a chimney fire and the structure is likely a complete loss. One person was asleep inside at the time the blaze started, but was able to get out safely.

