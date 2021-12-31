Colorado State Officials release statements for the Marshall Fire Friday

“Yesterday was a devastating scene right out of a nightmare played out in our own backyards, and our hearts go out to every member of the Boulder County community who has suffered through this disaster and lost so much. We are deeply grateful to the incredibly brave first responders who have fought heroically to save homes, businesses, and lives, and to everyone who has stepped up to help their neighbors and offer support in the face of this tragedy. Coloradans are resilient, and especially in times of crisis, we take care of one another. To everyone who has lost something in this blaze, know this: we will be standing beside you every step of the way as our community works to rebuild.”

“Today is December 31st, and we just suffered the most devastating wildfire in Colorado history. Since June, the area that burned near Boulder has received a mere 1.5 inches of precipitation. This is what living in a climate crisis looks like, and it’s time we all take impactful steps to stop it.”