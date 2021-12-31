Colorado State Officials release statements for the Marshall Fire Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As thousands of acres continue to burn in Boulder County, leaving many families without any idea if their homes are standing or not, many Colorado officials are releasing statements for those impacted.
Below is a compilation of some of the statements:
Colorado State Democrats:
“Yesterday was a devastating scene right out of a nightmare played out in our own backyards, and our hearts go out to every member of the Boulder County community who has suffered through this disaster and lost so much. We are deeply grateful to the incredibly brave first responders who have fought heroically to save homes, businesses, and lives, and to everyone who has stepped up to help their neighbors and offer support in the face of this tragedy. Coloradans are resilient, and especially in times of crisis, we take care of one another. To everyone who has lost something in this blaze, know this: we will be standing beside you every step of the way as our community works to rebuild.”
“Today is December 31st, and we just suffered the most devastating wildfire in Colorado history. Since June, the area that burned near Boulder has received a mere 1.5 inches of precipitation. This is what living in a climate crisis looks like, and it’s time we all take impactful steps to stop it.”
Colorado State Republicans:
“Like so many Coloradans – our hearts broke as we watched this devastating fire destroy entire communities last night. The loss many of them are feeling today is unimaginable – and many are still unaware of what they’ll return to once the evacuations are lifted.
We have complete faith in the brave men and women who serve as first responders in our state and the amazing individuals who coordinate emergency and disaster relief. When called upon, Senate Republicans will do whatever we can to assist them in making their job easier as they contain this fire and begin the process of recovering and rebuilding.
We strongly encourage anybody who can assist to please consider donating to Boulder County Wildfire Fund or to a local church, synagogue, or other religious institution that is in the area assisting with recovery.”
Michael Bennett:
Today, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet released the following statement on the Marshall Fire after taking an aerial and ground tour of affected Colorado communities:
“First, I want to thank Sheriff Pelle and all the first responders, who have done an unbelievable job evacuating our communities to safety and responding to these fires.
“I also want to thank President Biden for his swift commitment to helping Colorado respond to and recover from these fires. I am committed to doing everything I can to bring the full measure of the federal response to bear.
“In Colorado, we are not unfamiliar with natural disasters that tear through our communities and disrupt our everyday lives. In every case, we have come together to build back stronger than before, and I am absolutely certain that will be the case again.”
Colorado Rockies:
White House:
