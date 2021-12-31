Advertisement

Colorado State Officials release statements for the Marshall Fire Friday

Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, near Broomfield, Colo. An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As thousands of acres continue to burn in Boulder County, leaving many families without any idea if their homes are standing or not, many Colorado officials are releasing statements for those impacted.

Below is a compilation of some of the statements:

Colorado State Democrats:

Colorado State Republicans:

Michael Bennett:

Colorado Rockies:

White House:

This article may of not be updated as more statements come in.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of homes were destroyed by a fire believed to be sparked by downed power lines in...
Hundreds of Colorado homes destroyed by a grass fire with 2 towns under evacuation
Money
New Colorado minimum wage goes into effect January 1
Agent Ashley Ferris
Colorado police officer hailed a hero after she was shot during deadly ‘rampage’ and reportedly took down the suspect while wounded
Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes party of Highway 24 on 12/29/21. Arrest photo for ...
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs, driver suspected of DUI
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Sentence reduced to 10 years for truck driver originally sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly I-70 crash in Colorado

Latest News

The Pueblo County Sheriff is searching for 52-year-old Joseph Hurst.
Crews search for missing person in Pueblo West area Friday
File Graphic
Town of Superior issues boil water advisory due to fires
FILE - This 2020, file photo, shows the exterior of the State Capitol in downtown Denver.
Law to Protect Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse, Hold Abusers Accountable Goes into Effect
Smoke from a wildfire rises in the background, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. All...
WATCH: Marshall Fire reported at around 6,000 acres, no containment Friday