Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates ‘First Day Hikes” Jan. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants you to celebrate the new year by hiking at a Colorado State Park.

“First day hikes” are a chance for people to start the new year off on the right foot by getting out in nature. Each participating state park offers an opportunity to “enjoy self-guided hikes, scavenger hunts, or limited capacity guided hikes”. Click here for a full list of participating parks.

There are a few things you will need to know:

Hikes are free but park visitors must possess a valid parks pass.

Participating parks may require a reservation prior to the hike, check the park’s webpage for details.

Hikes will vary in skill level and length depending on location and weather conditions.

Bring snacks, water, extra clothing, and hiking shoes with good traction. If trails are icy or snowy consider bringing trekking poles, snowshoes, or shoe spikes.

Many parks continue to ask visitors to follow community COVID-19 health guidelines and follow the Leave no trace idea.

If you plan on kicking of the New Year outside in beautiful Colorado, we wold love to see your photos!

