Boulder County officials provide update on Marshall Fire Friday
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:43 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder County officials plan to hold a media briefing Friday morning on the Marshall and Middle Fork Fires that are currently burning.
Both fires broke out Thursday morning that caused residents in two cities to evacuate quickly.
At last check, crews estimated the fire to be about 1,600 acres (Thursday numbers).
The press conference is scheduled fro 10 a.m. Friday; We will stream this press conference on the 11 Breaking News Center. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.