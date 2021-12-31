Boulder County officials provide update on Marshall Fire Friday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder County officials plan to hold a media briefing Friday morning on the Marshall and Middle Fork Fires that are currently burning.

Both fires broke out Thursday morning that caused residents in two cities to evacuate quickly.

Media briefing today 12/31 on #MarshallFire & #MiddleforkFire at Boulder County Sheriff's HQ (5600 Flatiron Pkwy) at 10 am MT: https://t.co/BJ6uv4KKBU…. Live stream will be on https://t.co/IXbPdHdWb2. Boulder County will NOT be doing live interviews before then. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 31, 2021

At last check, crews estimated the fire to be about 1,600 acres (Thursday numbers).

The press conference is scheduled fro 10 a.m. Friday; We will stream this press conference on the 11 Breaking News Center. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

