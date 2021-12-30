Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck stolen from woman in Pueblo

By Jack Heeke
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo woman had her truck stolen from right in front of her house the day after Christmas.

Geraldine Martinez started the truck and then went inside to grab her purse. Before she knew it, someone was driving the truck away.

Security footage of the incident shows a small black Hatchback driving down the street past Martinez’s house. The Hatchback makes a quick u-turn and the passenger exits the vehicle. The passenger then enters Martinez’s white 2005 Toyota Tacoma and drives away.

When asked what Martinez would say directly to the thieves she told said, “you took everything away from me and you violated me. You hurt me. I hope I get justice because you need to pay for what you do.”

It isn’t visible in the video but Martinez says she grabbed the passenger side door handle on the truck and was pulled to the ground as it drove away.

Police are investigating the case but so far the truck has not been found.

It is illegal to leave your car running while unattended in Pueblo and you can be ticketed for it.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Pueblo Police.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakewood/Denver shooting spree. This is part of the scene in Lakewood.
Shooting ‘rampage’ through Denver and Lakewood leaves at least 6 dead and multiple injured, including an officer
Deputies are investigating a shooting the 1600 Block of Hampton South, near the Stratmoor area...
One person killed in early morning shooting in southern Colorado Springs
Crash involving a dirt bike in Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
14-year-old dies following crash in Colorado Springs involving a dirt bike
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Police say four people were killed and at least three others injured, including an officer, in...
Denver, Lakewood shooting victims reportedly includes tattoo shop owner

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-70 back open in the Glenwood Canyon area after 24-vehicle crash
Car crashes into a Colorado Springs Dollar Tree 12/29/21.
Car crashes into a Colorado Springs Dollar Tree, no reported injuries
Death investigation in Colorado Springs.
Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 people were found dead in a Colorado Springs home
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case