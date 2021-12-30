CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck stolen from woman in Pueblo

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo woman had her truck stolen from right in front of her house the day after Christmas.

Geraldine Martinez started the truck and then went inside to grab her purse. Before she knew it, someone was driving the truck away.

Security footage of the incident shows a small black Hatchback driving down the street past Martinez’s house. The Hatchback makes a quick u-turn and the passenger exits the vehicle. The passenger then enters Martinez’s white 2005 Toyota Tacoma and drives away.

When asked what Martinez would say directly to the thieves she told said, “you took everything away from me and you violated me. You hurt me. I hope I get justice because you need to pay for what you do.”

It isn’t visible in the video but Martinez says she grabbed the passenger side door handle on the truck and was pulled to the ground as it drove away.

Police are investigating the case but so far the truck has not been found.

It is illegal to leave your car running while unattended in Pueblo and you can be ticketed for it.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Pueblo Police.

