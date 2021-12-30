Advertisement

Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned despite record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the city and around the nation.

De Blasio said on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that he wants to show the world that the city is “fighting our way through this.”

After banning revelers from Times Square a year ago due to the pandemic, city officials announced plans previously for a scaled-back New Year’s bash with smaller crowds and vaccinations required.

The city’s next mayor, Eric Adams, will take the oath of office in Times Square shortly after the ball drops.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agent Ashley Ferris
Colorado police officer hailed a hero after she was shot during deadly ‘rampage’ and reportedly took down the suspect while wounded
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-70 back open in the Glenwood Canyon area after 24-vehicle crash
Gov. Polis news conference slate
WATCH: Governor Jared Polis provides update on COVID-19 in Colorado Wednesday
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
Standoff in Pueblo 12/28/21.
Standoff in Pueblo Tuesday night connected to a robbery earlier in the day, suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
Biden seeks to end Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store Feb. 9, 2019 in...
Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles over defects in camera systems, trunks
(PRNewsfoto/University of Denver)
DU returns to remote classes for start of winter/spring 2022 semester
Cecilia Williams began working on the new legislation after three of her family members were...
Drunken drivers would pay child support if parent is killed in crash under proposed Missouri law
Snow likely tomorrow night
Windy Thursday - Wintry Late Friday