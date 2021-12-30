Advertisement

Sentence reduced to 10 years for truck driver originally sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly I-70 crash in Colorado

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in a 2019 wreck that killed four people in Colorado.(O'Rourke, Kali | Source: KUSA via CNN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The more-than-a-century sentence for a truck driver who was convicted for a crash that killed four people on I-70 had his sentence reduced by Gov. Jared Polis.

The governor used his power to reduce the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos from 110 years to 10 years.

“The families of these victims will never again have the chance to embrace their lost loved ones,” part of a letter from Gov. Polis reads. “This was a tragic event that affected many Coloradans. Though your actions have caused immense pain, I am encouraged by your personal reflection and the commercial vehicle safety changes that were made in the wake of this tragedy to ensure this type of event never happens again.”

Aguilera-Mederos testified his semi’s brakes failed as he descended a steep grade. Prosecutors argued he could have used a runaway ramp alongside Interstate 70.

Click here to read more on the original sentence. The sentence was tied to a deadly crash in 2019 as Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide. Under Colorado law, the judge couldn’t originally give Aguilera-Mederos a shorter sentence because of the charges he was found guilty of.

The governor shared the following clemency letter Friday afternoon:

Page 1 of Governor Polis Clemency Letters 2021
Contributed to DocumentCloud by Anthony Keith (KKTV) • View document or read text
Page 2 of Governor Polis Clemency Letters 2021
Contributed to DocumentCloud by Anthony Keith (KKTV) • View document or read text

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agent Ashley Ferris
Colorado police officer hailed a hero after she was shot during deadly ‘rampage’ and reportedly took down the suspect while wounded
Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes party of Highway 24 on 12/29/21. Arrest photo for ...
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs, driver suspected of DUI
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-70 back open in the Glenwood Canyon area after 24-vehicle crash
Death investigation in Colorado Springs.
Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 people were found dead in a Colorado Springs home
Car crashes into a Colorado Springs Dollar Tree 12/29/21.
Car crashes into a Colorado Springs Dollar Tree, no reported injuries

Latest News

Fire burning in Boulder County 12/30/21.
WATCH LIVE: Hundreds of Colorado homes destroyed by a grass fire with 2 towns under evacuation
Snow likely tomorrow night
Windy Thursday - Wintry Late Friday
Members of the Colorado National Guard assist San Miguel County and the Colorado Department of...
Governor Polis activates Colorado National Guard to increase COVID-19 testing
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed