Police: woman arrested for attempted arson in her own apartment building Thursday

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing attempted arson charges after reportedly trying to set her own apartment on fire.

Colorado Springs Police responded to a call for kidnapping near Mt. View Lane and North Nevada Avenue just before 2 a.m. Thursday. As officers arrived on scene, they found there was no kidnapping, but “an apparent disturbance involving a lone female party destroying her own apartment”.

About ten minutes later, the Colorado Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the same location on reporters of a structure fire. CSPD officers responded back to the location and reportedly found the apartment unoccupied with evidence of an attempted arson.

No one was injured and there was no structural damage.

The woman, identified as Andrea Scandrett, was located nearby the apartments and was arrested for attempted first-degree arson.

