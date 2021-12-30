Advertisement

New Colorado minimum wage goes into effect January 1

minimum wage graphic
minimum wage graphic
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado minimum wage will rise on January 1, 2022, from $9.45 an hour to $12.56 per hour.

“A new year, a new minimum wage! As we head into 2022, Colorado workers who work for the minimum wage are getting a raise to $12.56/hour as the state builds an economy that works for everyone,” said Governor Polis. “My administration is committed to investing in workers and providing opportunities for everyone to succeed and grow their skills.”

In addition, direct care workers funded with any state dollars working in-home and community-based settings will get a minimum wage of $15 per hour.

