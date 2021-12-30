Advertisement

Judge grants request to disqualify himself from the Morphew case

Barry Morphew told investigators he mailed the ballot on behalf of his wife, Suzanne Morphew,...
Barry Morphew told investigators he mailed the ballot on behalf of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, to help Trump win.(Source: Chaffee County Sheriff)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Judge Murphy has granted a request to disqualify himself from the Barry Morphew case. The news came down Thursday morning.

The chief judge will appoint a new judge to the case. It is possible this change could delay the trial.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Click here to read the motion.

