Judge grants request to disqualify himself from the Morphew case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Judge Murphy has granted a request to disqualify himself from the Barry Morphew case. The news came down Thursday morning.

The chief judge will appoint a new judge to the case. It is possible this change could delay the trial.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Click here to read the motion.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.