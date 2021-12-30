Advertisement

Governor Polis activates Colorado National Guard to increase COVID-19 testing

Members of the Colorado National Guard assist San Miguel County and the Colorado Department of...
Members of the Colorado National Guard assist San Miguel County and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment with a COVID-19 drive-up testing station in Telluride, Colorado, March 17, 2020.(Maj. Jason Reed/Jennifer Dinsmore, San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, the governor is taking action by activating the Colorado National Guard.

On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis authorized the activation of over 200 Colorado National Guard Members to support testing sites and other COVID-19 response and recovery activities. The Colorado National Guard is scheduled to start helping on Jan. 1 at multiple sites across the state.

“With high prevalence of omicron in Colorado, we need to ensure Coloradans can access testing without long waits, enabling them to isolate, notify contacts, and keep from spreading the virus to their loved ones,” said Governor Jared Polis. “The National Guard has been a critical partner for the entirety of the pandemic response. This additional support will help Coloradans access testing this holiday weekend by reducing wait times at major free community testing locations.”

Click here for more information on getting tested in Colorado.

