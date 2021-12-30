Advertisement

Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD

A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her work for the platform caused PTSD.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A former contractor claims working for TikTok caused her to develop PTSD.

Candie Frazier is suing the social media platform and its parent company ByteDance.

Frazier said she worked as a content moderator on the platform and spent 12-hour days reviewing disturbing videos, including ones featuring graphic violence against children and animals.

She said the company did not provide adequate protections or psychological support for the moderators.

Frazier said the work caused her anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

TikTok would not comment on the lawsuit, but in a statement the company said they “continue to expand on a range of wellness services so that moderators feel supported mentally and emotionally.”

