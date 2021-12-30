Fangio: It’s “looking like” Lock will start Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Broncos’ head coach Vic Fangio, Drew Lock is in this Sunday’s game for the second week in a row.

Teddy Bridgewater did not practice Wednesday and no word yet on when he will be back after suffering a concussion in Week 15′s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Fangio, he wants to see Lock throw better this week against the LA Chargers.

“Well, I’d just like to see our offense improve, which Drew is a major part of,” he said. “We have to throw it better and more efficiently and complete more balls. Our first and second-down operation has to be better, both in the run and pass. We need to get some balance back into our offense, both equally effective whether running or throwing.”

Lock said during a press conference on Wednesday he looking forward to playing, and getting a win for Broncos Country.

“It’s really on my mind to go out and play this game well, get a win for this for this team, this state, for this organization. Then whatever it may be as far as analyzing my play, we’ll let that ride until the end of this year.”

When asked if he is using this opportunity to show he is a starter and not a back-up, Lock said he doesn’t see it that way.

“Whether or not the Broncos look at it in whatever light they may, that’s up to them. That’s talk for after the season.”

Denver heads to LA this Sunday for Week 17. Kickoff for that game is at 2:05 on KKTV.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.