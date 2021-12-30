2 Colorado towns evacuated near Boulder due to a wildfire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Colorado towns were evacuated on Thursday due to at least one wildfire.

The Town of Superior posted the following on their website:

“Superior, Colorado under an evacuation order due to wildfires nearing from Boulder County Open Space. Evacuation Centers at South Boulder Recreation Center (1360 Gillaspie Dr, Boulder, CO 80305) and Lafayette YMCA (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026)”

Superior is to the southeast of Boulder and the evacuation order was issued at about 1 p.m. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was reporting there were several reports of power lines down and several grass fires at about 10:30 in the morning.

At about 2 p.m. US-36 was closed from Interlocken Loop to Baseline Road.

At about 2:20 p.m. Boulder Office of Emergency Management announced the City of Louisville was under an evacuation order.

Officials named one of the blazes burning the “Marshall Fire” and another the “Middle Fork Fire.” At of 2:30 p.m. estimated sizes for either fire were unavailable.

Fire Command has issued an order of evacuation for the City of Louisville. If you're in the area, please act quickly. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021

