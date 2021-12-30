Advertisement

2 Colorado towns evacuated near Boulder due to a wildfire

By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Colorado towns were evacuated on Thursday due to at least one wildfire.

The Town of Superior posted the following on their website:

“Superior, Colorado under an evacuation order due to wildfires nearing from Boulder County Open Space. Evacuation Centers at South Boulder Recreation Center (1360 Gillaspie Dr, Boulder, CO 80305) and Lafayette YMCA (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026)”

Superior is to the southeast of Boulder and the evacuation order was issued at about 1 p.m. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was reporting there were several reports of power lines down and several grass fires at about 10:30 in the morning.

At about 2 p.m. US-36 was closed from Interlocken Loop to Baseline Road.

At about 2:20 p.m. Boulder Office of Emergency Management announced the City of Louisville was under an evacuation order.

Officials named one of the blazes burning the “Marshall Fire” and another the “Middle Fork Fire.” At of 2:30 p.m. estimated sizes for either fire were unavailable.

11 News has a crew headed to the area. As more information become available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agent Ashley Ferris
Colorado police officer hailed a hero after she was shot during deadly ‘rampage’ and reportedly took down the suspect while wounded
Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes party of Highway 24 on 12/29/21. Arrest photo for ...
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs, driver suspected of DUI
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-70 back open in the Glenwood Canyon area after 24-vehicle crash
Death investigation in Colorado Springs.
Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 people were found dead in a Colorado Springs home
Car crashes into a Colorado Springs Dollar Tree 12/29/21.
Car crashes into a Colorado Springs Dollar Tree, no reported injuries

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on scene of a grass fire at Academy and Pikes Peak.
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to grass fire Thursday, fire under control
Boulder Emergency Operations Center responds to multiple wildland fires
Fire on Blodgett Peak at 9 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021.
Blodgett Peak Fire 90% contained Thursday