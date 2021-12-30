Advertisement

El Paso County doing tree maitenence in Arrowwood subdivision cul-de-sacs starting January 2021

Fallen trees following a wind storm in Colorado Springs.
Fallen trees following a wind storm in Colorado Springs.(KKTV/Miranda Paige)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Starting in January 2022, El Paso County will begin vegetation maintenance at the Arrowwood subdivision cul-de-sacs.

El Paso County will complete vegetation maintenance at the following cul-de-sacs to enhance emergency vehicle access and snow removal operations:

  • Arapahoe Drive
  • Cheyenne Way
  • Powderhorn Drive
  • Calumet Road

Tree removal will be limited to the minimum required for necessary plow access for the 2021/22 season, as well as removing dead trees that are identified as hazardous. Tree maintenance work is expected to begin the first week of January, weather permitting.

For a list of all other road construction and maintenance projects in El Paso County, click here.

