El Paso County doing tree maitenence in Arrowwood subdivision cul-de-sacs starting January 2021

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Starting in January 2022, El Paso County will begin vegetation maintenance at the Arrowwood subdivision cul-de-sacs.

El Paso County will complete vegetation maintenance at the following cul-de-sacs to enhance emergency vehicle access and snow removal operations:

Arapahoe Drive

Cheyenne Way

Powderhorn Drive

Calumet Road

Tree removal will be limited to the minimum required for necessary plow access for the 2021/22 season, as well as removing dead trees that are identified as hazardous. Tree maintenance work is expected to begin the first week of January, weather permitting.

For a list of all other road construction and maintenance projects in El Paso County, click here.

