Advertisement

Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks

Lakewood/Denver shooting spree. This is part of the scene in Lakewood.
Lakewood/Denver shooting spree. This is part of the scene in Lakewood.(CBS Denver)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:37 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks.

Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman says the writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James McLeod to carry out Monday’s shootings.

Four of the people shot were attacked at tattoo shops, raising questions about why they were targeted.

Police say McLeod knew most of the people he shot at several locations around the metro area, through either business or personal relationships. They were still investigating his motive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agent Ashley Ferris
Colorado police officer hailed a hero after she was shot during deadly ‘rampage’ and reportedly took down the suspect while wounded
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-70 back open in the Glenwood Canyon area after 24-vehicle crash
Gov. Polis news conference slate
WATCH: Governor Jared Polis provides update on COVID-19 in Colorado Wednesday
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
Standoff in Pueblo 12/28/21.
Standoff in Pueblo Tuesday night connected to a robbery earlier in the day, suspect in custody

Latest News

Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes party of Highway 24 on 12/29/21.
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs, driver suspected of DUI
12/29/21
WATCH: Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes down party of Highway 24 in Colorado Springs
Windy Thursday
Windy Thursday - Wintry Late Friday