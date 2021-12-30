DA: no charges against Detective White, whose tactics were brought into questino followng prostitution arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The District Attorney says there will be no charges brought against Detective White, the undercover officer whose tactics were questioned following a prostitution arrest in September.

After completing an in-depth independent review, including the larger scope of the UC investigation. The DAO has determined no criminal charges are warranted against Det White. There will be no additional information released at this time. — 4th Judicial DA (@4thJudicialDA) December 30, 2021

No other information was released at the time this article was written.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.