DA: no charges against Detective White, whose tactics were brought into questino followng prostitution arrest

The building in which a massage parlor was located in Security. Police believe the business was used as a site for prostitution.(KKTV/Julie Martin)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The District Attorney says there will be no charges brought against Detective White, the undercover officer whose tactics were questioned following a prostitution arrest in September.

No other information was released at the time this article was written.

