Crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes party of Highway 24 on 12/29/21.
Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes party of Highway 24 on 12/29/21.(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:02 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash involving a pedestrian closed down a busy Colorado Springs roadway Wednesday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., westbound W. Cimarron Street (Highway 24) was closed near 8th Street. The area is on the west side of Colorado Springs near Old Colorado City. Police weren’t able to provide any additional details last time this article was updated at 9 p.m.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

