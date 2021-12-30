Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to grass fire Thursday, fire under control
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on scene of a grass fire at Academy and Pikes Peak. The fire was reportedly a half acre and is now under control.
No structures were threatened by they fire.
The cause of the fire was unknown at the time this article was written.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.