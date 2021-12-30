Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to grass fire Thursday, fire under control

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on scene of a grass fire at Academy and Pikes Peak. The fire was reportedly a half acre and is now under control.

No structures were threatened by they fire.

Fire is under control at a 1/2 acre. Crews will remain on scene to extinguish hotspots pic.twitter.com/j9xuq47E5Q — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 30, 2021

The cause of the fire was unknown at the time this article was written.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

