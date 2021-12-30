Advertisement

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to grass fire Thursday, fire under control

Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on scene of a grass fire at Academy and Pikes Peak.
Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on scene of a grass fire at Academy and Pikes Peak.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on scene of a grass fire at Academy and Pikes Peak. The fire was reportedly a half acre and is now under control.

No structures were threatened by they fire.

The cause of the fire was unknown at the time this article was written.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agent Ashley Ferris
Colorado police officer hailed a hero after she was shot during deadly ‘rampage’ and reportedly took down the suspect while wounded
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-70 back open in the Glenwood Canyon area after 24-vehicle crash
Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes party of Highway 24 on 12/29/21. Arrest photo for ...
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs, driver suspected of DUI
Death investigation in Colorado Springs.
Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 people were found dead in a Colorado Springs home
Car crashes into a Colorado Springs Dollar Tree 12/29/21.
Car crashes into a Colorado Springs Dollar Tree, no reported injuries

Latest News

Boulder Emergency Operations Center responds to multiple wildland fires
Fire on Blodgett Peak at 9 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021.
Blodgett Peak Fire 90% contained Thursday
WATCH: Colorado Department of Public Health gives COVID-19 update Thursday
The building in which a massage parlor was located in Security. Police believe the business...
DA: no charges against Detective White, whose tactics were brought into question following prostitution arrest