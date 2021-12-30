Colorado Healing Fund activated for a 2nd time this year following the mass shooting in Denver and Lakewood

DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in 2021, a fund dedicated to helping the survivors, families of victims and others impacted by mass shootings in Colorado has been activated.

The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) is actively collecting donations following the shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood on Monday. The fund provides a trusted way for people to donate in times of mass criminal tragedy, ensuring that the funds go to the families of the deceased, the survivors, and the greater impacted community. The City of Lakewood and the City and County of Denver victim assistants have requested the help and support of CHF at this time.

The public can donate through a variety of options:

-Online by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org: Donate through Colorado Gives and direct the donation to “Denver-Lakewood”;

-Checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank (1STBank) locations. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund’' and write “Denver-Lakewood” in the memo. When depositing the check with bank tellers, please designate donations for the Colorado Healing Fund’s “victim account”.

-If donors host a fundraiser with the proceeds intended to go to CHF for victims of the Denver-Lakewood mass shooting, please send an email to info@coloradohealingfund.org.

“This is the third time the Colorado Healing Fund has been activated in 2021. Although it is heartbreaking to see our communities go through this again, the organization exists for this specific reason,” said Jordan Finegan, Executive Director of CHF. “We remain steadfast in our support of these communities as they process yesterday’s tragedy and will continue to work closely with the local agencies to respond to the immediate and long-term financial needs of those impacted.”

The fund was activated earlier this year following a mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers.

To support the victims, families & survivors of Monday’s mass shooting incident in Lakewood & Denver - donations can be made through the Colorado Healing Fund here ➡️ https://t.co/GArCJgZAnF #Lakewood #Colorado #ThankYou #CommunitySupport #Denver pic.twitter.com/ei0agxzE0r — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) December 30, 2021

