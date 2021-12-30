Advertisement

Colorado Healing Fund activated for a 2nd time this year following the mass shooting in Denver and Lakewood

Mourners gather outside the door of a tattoo parlor along South Broadway Tuesday, Dec. 28,...
Mourners gather outside the door of a tattoo parlor along South Broadway Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Denver, one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left multiple people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and a few more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:20 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - For the second time in 2021, a fund dedicated to helping the survivors, families of victims and others impacted by mass shootings in Colorado has been activated.

The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) is actively collecting donations following the shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood on Monday. The fund provides a trusted way for people to donate in times of mass criminal tragedy, ensuring that the funds go to the families of the deceased, the survivors, and the greater impacted community. The City of Lakewood and the City and County of Denver victim assistants have requested the help and support of CHF at this time.

The public can donate through a variety of options:

-Online by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org: Donate through Colorado Gives and direct the donation to “Denver-Lakewood”;

-Checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank (1STBank) locations. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund’' and write “Denver-Lakewood” in the memo. When depositing the check with bank tellers, please designate donations for the Colorado Healing Fund’s “victim account”.

-If donors host a fundraiser with the proceeds intended to go to CHF for victims of the Denver-Lakewood mass shooting, please send an email to info@coloradohealingfund.org.

“This is the third time the Colorado Healing Fund has been activated in 2021. Although it is heartbreaking to see our communities go through this again, the organization exists for this specific reason,” said Jordan Finegan, Executive Director of CHF. “We remain steadfast in our support of these communities as they process yesterday’s tragedy and will continue to work closely with the local agencies to respond to the immediate and long-term financial needs of those impacted.”

The fund was activated earlier this year following a mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakewood/Denver shooting spree. This is part of the scene in Lakewood.
Shooting ‘rampage’ through Denver and Lakewood leaves at least 6 dead and multiple injured, including an officer
Deputies are investigating a shooting the 1600 Block of Hampton South, near the Stratmoor area...
One person killed in early morning shooting in southern Colorado Springs
Crash involving a dirt bike in Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
14-year-old dies following crash in Colorado Springs involving a dirt bike
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Police say four people were killed and at least three others injured, including an officer, in...
Denver, Lakewood shooting victims reportedly includes tattoo shop owner

Latest News

Agent Ashley Ferris
Colorado police officer hailed a hero after she was shot during deadly ‘rampage’ and reportedly took down the suspect while wounded
A Pueblo woman had her truck stolen from right in front of her house the day after Christmas.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck stolen from woman in Pueblo
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-70 back open in the Glenwood Canyon area after 24-vehicle crash
Car crashes into a Colorado Springs Dollar Tree 12/29/21.
Car crashes into a Colorado Springs Dollar Tree, no reported injuries