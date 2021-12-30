Colorado Department of Public Health gives COVID-19 update Thursday
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health is holding a press conference Thursday to give an update on COVID-19 in the state.
Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 incident commander, and Dr. Ginger Stringer, the Epidemiology Response Program Manager will be talking.
The press conference is scheduled for 10:40 a.m. Thursday. We will stream this conference on the 11 Breaking News Center.
