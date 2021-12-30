Car crashes into a Colorado Springs Dollar Tree, no reported injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, it appears no one was injured after a car crashed into the front of a Colorado Springs Dollar Tree on Wednesday.

Police received the call just before 3 p.m. for the store at 1877 S. Nevada. The area is south of downtown Colorado Springs. When 11 News arrived at the scene the store had been cleared out and the front end of the vehicle was through a window. According to police at the scene, the driver was okay and no one in the store was hurt. It isn’t clear how much damage was done to the building.

Last time 11 News check in with store employees at 6 p.m., the store was back open to the public. The store expected to be open with normal business hours on Thursday.

It isn’t clear if the driver will be cited or what the exact cause of the crash was. The purpose of this article was inform the public with the latest information tied to police activity in the area. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash.

