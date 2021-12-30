Broncos cancel practice Thursday due to COVID-19

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos did not practice on Thursday because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to head coach Vic Fangio, up to five players tested positive.

“I just felt that we needed to hit the pause button,” he said in a press conference over Zoom. “[We’ll] get our hands around what we’ve got here as far as roster and we are going to hold a meeting this afternoon instead of practicing and the hope is tomorrow to have a good practice for Friday and Saturday and get us a ‘W.’”

Fangio did not want to name the players because there is a chance that a couple of them had false positives due to inconsistent test results.

“We are kind of in limbo with a couple guys right now.”

Yesterday, four players, including wide receiver Tim Patrick also tested positive.

When asked if there were any discussions with the league about re-scheduling the Bronco/Chargers game this Sunday, Fangio said no.

“I don’t believe there’s been any discussions and wouldn’t anticipate there being any,” he said.

The Broncos are struggling when it comes to healthy players right now. Drew Lock is in at QB again this week while Teddy Bridgewater is recovering from a concussion. Denver has 11 players that either did not practice or had limited practice this week. That does not include the growing list of players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

“As my friend Joe Madden would say, with his baseball team, he’d say ‘embrace the suck,’ you know?” Fangio said. “Sometimes it sucks. You have that thought for about five seconds then you embrace it and you move forward. And our guys are doing a great job of adapting all year and especially lately when it has become more prevalent and I expect them to continue that.”

Right now Fangio says they are doing what they can to keep cases down within the team. The team hopes to have a practice on Friday with extra reps.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.