Blodgett Peak Fire 90% contained Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday afternoon fire officials say there is no smoke visible on the Blodgett Peak fire and is now 90% contained. There is reportedly only one heat signature that was found by an MMA plane that flew over this morning.

CSFD and the United States Forest Service will continue to do roaming patrols in the area.

A pre-evacuation order was lifted on Sunday for residents living in the area.

Crews say that the cause of the Blodgett Peak fire is from an illegal abandoned campfire.

he MMA morning flight identified one heat signature on the #BlodgettPeakFireCo. No smoke was visible. Containment is now at 90% because the heat signature is surrounded by rocks. CSFD and the USFS will continue with roaming patrols. https://t.co/cgmep1OIVL — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) December 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.