Blodgett Peak Fire 90% contained Thursday

Fire on Blodgett Peak at 9 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021.
Fire on Blodgett Peak at 9 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday afternoon fire officials say there is no smoke visible on the Blodgett Peak fire and is now 90% contained. There is reportedly only one heat signature that was found by an MMA plane that flew over this morning.

CSFD and the United States Forest Service will continue to do roaming patrols in the area.

A pre-evacuation order was lifted on Sunday for residents living in the area.

Crews say that the cause of the Blodgett Peak fire is from an illegal abandoned campfire.

