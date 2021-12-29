WATCH: Colorado Springs Utilities rate increase explained by CFO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In 2021 the cost of utilities in Colorado Springs have skyrocketed compared to 2020. There are several contributing factors for the spike in residential rates.

The Colorado Springs City Council voted and approved an increase for all utilities in March of 2021. In November, a 2nd cost increase was approved to raise gas and electric bills. 11 News reporter Jessica McClain, spoke with the CFO of Colorado Springs Utilities who tells us why monthly utility costs have increased. You can watch the full interview at the top of this article.

“The price of natural gas has gone up across the country not just local to Colorado,” Tristen Gearhart, Colorado Springs Utilities Chief Financial Officer says. “We are seeing a lower supply and a higher demand. The current prices are 100 percent higher than in 2020, and we know this is a challenge for the community.”

The utility company has posted an in-depth explanation on their website, which can be read by clicking here. According to a sample bill for a residential customer, the increase from a bill in October to November is nearly 11 percent. This is expected to be a “short-term” increase according to a fact sheet by the utility company.

“Really with the two different increases there are two different events that happened,” explains Gearhart. “In March we did raise both electric and gas cost adjustments, based on the February storm. During that storm we saw gas prices at 2 dollars a decatherm, that went all the way up to $150 a decatherm. As a municipal utility we try to do all that we can to reduce costs where we are able to. Unfortunately, external forces pushing up the price of our commodities results in having to increase the costs for customers. Based on the forecast we see right now, I do see a significant decrease for customers by the end of April 2022.”

You can watch the interview with the CFO of Colorado Springs Utilities at the top of this article.

11 News has covered the increase several times in the past, but several viewers were still surprised to see their recent bills.

