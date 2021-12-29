Advertisement

Stolen car crashes into Westminster Police vehicle, killing 1 and injuring others

By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and several people were sent to the hospital, including a police officer after a stolen vehicle reportedly hit a police car in Westminster. The crash happened just after 12 a.m. Wednesday near the area of 92nd Avenue and Pierce Street.

According to Westminster Police, officers saw a vehicle heading east on 92nd Avenue with a blown-out tire and its hazard lights on. Dispatch advised the officers earlier that the car was stolen and was reportedly in this area.

A Westminster officer attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle in the area but it did not stop. Officers did not pursue the vehicle and it continues east on 92nd at a “high rate of speed”.

The stolen vehicle reportedly ran a red light at 92nd Avenue and Westminster Boulevard when it hit a police vehicle in the intersection that was traveling south on Westminster Boulevard.

The officer and his civilian rider were taken to the hospital and later released with minor injuries. The driver and the passenger of the stolen vehicle were also taken to the hospital; The woman in the passenger seat later died from her injuries. The driver reportedly has serious injuries and is still being treated.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

Westminster Police say drivers should use an alternate route as the scene will be active and investigators will be there for several hours.

Colorado State Patrol is handling the investigation.

