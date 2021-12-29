Advertisement

Standoff in Pueblo Tuesday night connected to a robbery earlier in the day, suspect in custody

Standoff in Pueblo 12/28/21.
Standoff in Pueblo 12/28/21.(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:15 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a standoff that lasted about one hour in Pueblo Tuesday night, a suspect is in custody.

According to the acting commander on scene for the Pueblo Police Department, the standoff happened following an armed robbery earlier in the day. Police are reporting an Office Depot in the City of Pueblo was robbed and they had spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of N. Glendale Avenue and E. 8th Street on the east side of Pueblo. When police tried to make contact with a person in the neighborhood at about 8 p.m., they went into a nearby home and refused to come out.

At about 8:45 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect. No other information was available last time this article was updated at 9:10 p.m.

