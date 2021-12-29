SHARE IF YOU CARE: Daughter asks for help finding ring with her father’s ashes inside, likely lost in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A young woman in Colorado Springs is hoping for some help from the public and the internet after she lost something that can’t be replaced.

Maggie reached out to 11 News on Tuesday explaining a ring with her father’s ashes inside was missing. Maggie isn’t sure when she lost it, but believes it could be somewhere on the northeast side of the city. She shared several locations she believes it may have been dropped:

-USPS at 4356 Montebello Drive

-Skate City Academy at 1920 N. Academy Boulevard

-Safeway at 2890 N. Powers Boulevard

-Walmart at 4142 Austin Bluffs Parkway

“I’m devastated,” Maggie wrote on social media. “It’s been a horrible year for me and this is just the icing on the cake. Please help share and find!”

A photo of the ring is at the top of this article. Maggie isn’t sure exactly when she lost it, but she believes it was this past week. If found, please contact Tony Keith at KKTV via phone, 719-930-8475 or email, AKeith@kktv.com.

