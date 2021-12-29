Littleton announces their first honorary dog mayor, dog mayor pro term

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - Calling all dog lovers!

The city of Littleton is doing something not many have done before... but is something I think all cities should do. They now have their first honorary dog mayor.

Mayor Murdoch is a basset hound and lives in Littleton with his family. According to Historic Littleton, Mayor Murdoch won with more than 2,400 votes. Murdoch is described as “a resident of Littleton who thinks he would make a ‘pawfect’ mayor for his hometown... In addition to having long ears, Murdoch has a bid heart and loves to make people happy”.

The first honorary dog mayor pro term, with a little more than 2,000 votes is Netty. This French bulldog spends a lot of time in Historic Downtown Littleton.

The two will be part of a formal “barking-in” ceremony tentatively scheduled for the January 18, 2022 city council meeting. They will serve a two-year term to coincide with the city of Littleton’s council elections.

If you can’t wait to meet the two new city officials, they do have some appearances set up. They will reportedly be at the historic preservation week in April, tours, historic building landmark designations, council meet and greets, and more. My advice would be to hit up the local dog park if you are wanting a celebrity spotting or paw-tograph.

Click here to read more on the new Littleton officials and here to read about all the candidates how didn’t make the cut for the paw-sition but are still equally as cute.

