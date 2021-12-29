Advertisement

Littleton announces their first honorary dog mayor, dog mayor pro term

The city of Littleton is doing something not many have done before... but is something I think...
The city of Littleton is doing something not many have done before... but is something I think all cities should do. They now have their first honorary dog mayor.(Historic Littleton Inc.)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - Calling all dog lovers!

The city of Littleton is doing something not many have done before... but is something I think all cities should do. They now have their first honorary dog mayor.

Mayor Murdoch is a basset hound and lives in Littleton with his family. According to Historic Littleton, Mayor Murdoch won with more than 2,400 votes. Murdoch is described as “a resident of Littleton who thinks he would make a ‘pawfect’ mayor for his hometown... In addition to having long ears, Murdoch has a bid heart and loves to make people happy”.

The first honorary dog mayor pro term, with a little more than 2,000 votes is Netty. This French bulldog spends a lot of time in Historic Downtown Littleton.

The two will be part of a formal “barking-in” ceremony tentatively scheduled for the January 18, 2022 city council meeting. They will serve a two-year term to coincide with the city of Littleton’s council elections.

If you can’t wait to meet the two new city officials, they do have some appearances set up. They will reportedly be at the historic preservation week in April, tours, historic building landmark designations, council meet and greets, and more. My advice would be to hit up the local dog park if you are wanting a celebrity spotting or paw-tograph.

Click here to read more on the new Littleton officials and here to read about all the candidates how didn’t make the cut for the paw-sition but are still equally as cute.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakewood/Denver shooting spree. This is part of the scene in Lakewood.
Shooting ‘rampage’ through Denver and Lakewood leaves at least 6 dead and multiple injured, including an officer
Deputies are investigating a shooting the 1600 Block of Hampton South, near the Stratmoor area...
One person killed in early morning shooting in southern Colorado Springs
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Police say four people were killed and at least three others injured, including an officer, in...
Denver, Lakewood shooting victims reportedly includes tattoo shop owner
Crash involving a dirt bike in Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
14-year-old dies following crash in Colorado Springs involving a dirt bike

Latest News

Developers are planning to the 7 story building on downtown's main corridor, Nevada Ave.
7 story apartment building proposed downtown Colorado Springs
12.29.21
Cooler End to 2021
Lakewood/Denver shooting spree. This is part of the scene in Lakewood.
Shooting ‘rampage’ through Denver and Lakewood leaves at least 6 dead and multiple injured, including an officer
12/28/21
WATCH: Police provide update on deadly shooting 'rampage' that left at least 6 dead in Colorado