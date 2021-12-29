Investigation continues after a body was found in Pueblo County, remains identified by coroner

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the circumstances around a body that was found Nov. 13 just east of Pueblo city limits.

Deputies say a man hiking near Langdon Avenue and State Highway 96 found the remains.

On Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced the coroner, alongside a forensic anthropologist and forensic odontologist, identified the remains as 63-year-old Ronald Cancino of Pueblo. The Pueblo Police reported Cancino was reported missing earlier this year.

“Cancino does not have any health issues that would cause him to disappear,” police wrote in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office is continuing their investigation. It is too early to tell if his death is considered suspicious.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or knows anything about this case should call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).

A body found Nov. 13, east of Pueblo City limits has been identified as Ronald Cancino, 63 of Pueblo. He was reported missing in February. Have info about this incident call Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867. More click https://t.co/z6NMU7W4LG pic.twitter.com/Ny9Dgc6aPQ — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) December 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.