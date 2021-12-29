Advertisement

Investigation continues after a body was found in Pueblo County, remains identified by coroner

Ronald Cancino was last seen in Pueblo on Feb. 2.
Ronald Cancino was last seen in Pueblo on Feb. 2.
By Nicole Heins and Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the circumstances around a body that was found Nov. 13 just east of Pueblo city limits.

Deputies say a man hiking near Langdon Avenue and State Highway 96 found the remains.

On Wednesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced the coroner, alongside a forensic anthropologist and forensic odontologist, identified the remains as 63-year-old Ronald Cancino of Pueblo. The Pueblo Police reported Cancino was reported missing earlier this year.

“Cancino does not have any health issues that would cause him to disappear,” police wrote in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office is continuing their investigation. It is too early to tell if his death is considered suspicious.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or knows anything about this case should call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).

