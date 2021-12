GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - I-70 was closed in both directions in the Glenwood Canyon area on Wednesday following a crash involving 24 vehicles.

The following was posted by Colorado State Patrol at about 3:05 p.m.:

#BREAKING I-70 in BOTH directions is CLOSED through the Glenwood Canyon due to a multi-car crash with injuries. Initial reports of 17 passenger cars and 7 semi's involved at I-70 MP 120 EB. Expect this to be an extended closure. #COtraffic - 4C10 pic.twitter.com/nw7an61crf — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 29, 2021

