Governor Jared Polis provides update on COVID-19 in Colorado Wednesday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is holding a press conference Wednesday to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response.

Governor Polis will be joined by Dr. Eric France, the Chief Medical Officer for CDPHE.

The press conference is expected to begin around 1 p.m. Wednesday. We will stream the press event on the 11 Breaking News Center.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.