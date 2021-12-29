Advertisement

Governor Jared Polis provides update on COVID-19 in Colorado Wednesday

Gov. Polis news conference slate
Gov. Polis news conference slate(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is holding a press conference Wednesday to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response.

Governor Polis will be joined by Dr. Eric France, the Chief Medical Officer for CDPHE.

The press conference is expected to begin around 1 p.m. Wednesday. We will stream the press event on the 11 Breaking News Center.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

