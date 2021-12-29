GoFundMe accounts created to help the families of those killed in Denver shooting spree Monday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Families got the shock of a lifetime as members of the family were killed in a shooting spree that spanned Denver and Lakewood Monday night.

Denver Police say five victims were killed in the shooting, leaving many families heartbroken during the holidays and looking for answers. Many of the victim’s loved ones have created GoFundMe accounts to help during this time of need.

