GoFundMe accounts created to help the families of those killed in Denver shooting spree Monday

A tribute grows for the victims of a Denver-area shooting rampage that happened Monday.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Families got the shock of a lifetime as members of the family were killed in a shooting spree that spanned Denver and Lakewood Monday night.

Denver Police say five victims were killed in the shooting, leaving many families heartbroken during the holidays and looking for answers. Many of the victim’s loved ones have created GoFundMe accounts to help during this time of need.

Click here for the GoFundMe for Sarah Steck.

Click here for the GoFundMe for Danny Scofield (Dano Blair).

Click here for the GoFundMe for Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado.

Click here for the GoFundMe for Alicia Cardenas.

