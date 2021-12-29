El Paso County in top 5 when it comes to crashes involving someone not wearing a seatbelt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers across the state to make one of the “easiest and most important New Year’s Resolutions of all: staying alive by wearing a seat belt”. The campaign launches Saturday, January 1 to remind drivers and passengers that buckling up can help save lives.

“Colorado drivers and passengers can hit the ‘easy button’ with their new year’s resolution this year - just buckle up and stick to it year-round,” said Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Every trip, no matter how short or long, starts with a seat belt click. It should be a non-negotiable part of getting into the car.”

According to the NHTSA, Colorado’s seat belt usage rate is 86%, which is below the national average of 90%.

El Paso County was in the top five when it comes to leading counties in Colorado where at least one person who was not wearing a seatbelt or improperly restrained in fatal or injury crashes in 2021. The top five on that list are:

1. Weld County

2. El Paso County

3. Adams County

4. Jefferson County

5. Larimer County

According to CSP, “additionally, unrestrained or improperly restrained occupants who were killed or injured in these same crashes were primarily in the 20-29 year age range.”

