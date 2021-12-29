Advertisement

El Paso County in top 5 when it comes to crashes involving someone not wearing a seatbelt

Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers across the state to make one of the “easiest and most...
Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers across the state to make one of the “easiest and most important New Year’s Resolutions of all: staying alive by wearing a seat belt”.(Colorado State Patrol)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers across the state to make one of the “easiest and most important New Year’s Resolutions of all: staying alive by wearing a seat belt”. The campaign launches Saturday, January 1 to remind drivers and passengers that buckling up can help save lives.

“Colorado drivers and passengers can hit the ‘easy button’ with their new year’s resolution this year - just buckle up and stick to it year-round,” said Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Every trip, no matter how short or long, starts with a seat belt click. It  should be a non-negotiable part of getting into the car.”

According to the NHTSA, Colorado’s seat belt usage rate is 86%, which is below the national average of 90%.

El Paso County was in the top five when it comes to leading counties in Colorado where at least one person who was not wearing a seatbelt or improperly restrained in fatal or injury crashes in 2021. The top five on that list are:

1. Weld County

2. El Paso County

3. Adams County

4. Jefferson County

5. Larimer County

According to CSP, “additionally, unrestrained or improperly restrained occupants who were killed or injured in these same crashes were primarily in the 20-29 year age range.”

For more information on Colorado State Patrol’s seatbelt campaign, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakewood/Denver shooting spree. This is part of the scene in Lakewood.
Shooting ‘rampage’ through Denver and Lakewood leaves at least 6 dead and multiple injured, including an officer
Deputies are investigating a shooting the 1600 Block of Hampton South, near the Stratmoor area...
One person killed in early morning shooting in southern Colorado Springs
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Police say four people were killed and at least three others injured, including an officer, in...
Denver, Lakewood shooting victims reportedly includes tattoo shop owner
Crash involving a dirt bike in Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
14-year-old dies following crash in Colorado Springs involving a dirt bike

Latest News

12.29.21
Cooler End to 2021
Developers are planning to the 7 story building on downtown's main corridor, Nevada Ave.
7 story apartment building proposed downtown Colorado Springs
The city of Littleton is doing something not many have done before... but is something I think...
Littleton announces their first honorary dog mayor, dog mayor pro term
Lakewood/Denver shooting spree. This is part of the scene in Lakewood.
Shooting ‘rampage’ through Denver and Lakewood leaves at least 6 dead and multiple injured, including an officer