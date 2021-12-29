CDOT: The New Year is a great time to leave drunk driving behind

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we head into the new year, the Colorado Department of Transportation is asking people to leave impaired driving in the past. The Heat Is On New Year’s Eve enforcement period from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.

Over one-third of deaths on Colorado roads in 2021 involved impaired driving.

“New Year’s Eve marks the end of the holiday season, and brings the promise of a great year ahead,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Let’s start the new year with a renewed focus on caring for one another. Families and friends can ensure that there is a sober driver, rideshare, or a safe place to stay if someone they love is impaired. Let’s make 2022 the year that impaired driving becomes history.”

“The issue of impaired driving dates back decades, yet year-to-year, we still see innocent lives taken by the choice to drive under the influence,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “In order for everyone to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones this year, drivers must take responsibility and seek an alternative ride if they plan to drink alcohol or consume cannabis.”

This year there are several groups partnering to make sure if you go to a party, you have a sober ride home. Some of those include:

AAA is partnering with Lyft to continue its “Tow-to-Go program” through the New Year’s Eve holiday. This service is a “free-of-charge service that transports impaired drivers and tows their vehicles to safer locations within a 10-mile radius — designed as a last-resort safety net”. Click here for more information.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is partnering with Morson Coors to encourage Denver residents and visitors the celebrate responsibility this holiday. Coors Light Free Rides will be available on all RTD bus and rail routes from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 through 7 a.m. Jan. 1. Click here for more information and route and schedule information.

Several Law Firms are also joining in to help the cost of a Cab, Uber, or Lyft. You can send your ride receipt to The Sawaya Law Firm or The Lux Law Firm to get reimbursed for your ride.

CDOT’s Ultimate Party host campaign offered $13,000 in Uber Ride Credits statewide so people can get to their destinations safely. CDOT is reminding all Coloradans who have claimed the promotion to redeem their credits before they expire on Jan. 3.

This New Years Eve drivers should expect to see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on the roads. Click here to find out more about the DUI enforcement period.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.