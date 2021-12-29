Advertisement

Broncos again add CSU-Pueblo standout Deyon Sizer to practice squad

(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Former pack standout Deyon Sizer is once again getting an opportunity in the big leagues.

Sizer, the 2019 graduate of CSU-Pueblo, was signed Tuesday to the Broncos practice squad. It’s the third stint on Denver’s practice squad for Aurora native, who initially joined as a free agent out of college.

Sizer was promoted to the active roster one time: a 2019 appearance on Dec. 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, where Sizer recorded one combined tackle. He signed a reserve/future contract on Jan. 4, 2021.

