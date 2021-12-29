7 story apartment building proposed downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Yet another large apartment building is being proposed downtown Colorado Springs, this time by Denver real estate firm, Narrate Companies.

The proposed building would stand 7 stories tall, with 131 apartments, at the northwest corner of Nevada and Cimarron. The 6,200 square foot ground floor would be for retail space, like shops and restaurants. That concept is being introduced more for the city, with another large proposal shooting for the same idea.

It’s not clear what the cost of rent would be for the units, but so far there’s no mention of ‘affordable’ or ‘attainable’ in the project application. KKTV talked with city experts about what this means for citizens, as rent prices continue to skyrocket, and luxury apartment complexes have been some of the most recent downtown developments.

“In a lot of cities, you see that development happens and then longtime residents get kicked out or displaced as a result of that,” said Colorado Springs community development manager Steve Posey. “That is not what we are aiming for here in Colorado Springs ... Even as this downtown development moves forward, we’ve also got some affordable projects that are located right here in the downtown area or very close to downtown, so that those longtime residents or lower income folks also have an opportunity.” Posey pointed to one complex nearing completion at Fountain and Corona streets as an example.

“We need housing at every price point. So, a bigger building with a lot of residential units is just as important to have here to meet the city’s housing needs as some of these other, more affordable projects.”

City leaders say, in the past five years, about 600 new apartments have opened just in the downtown core. On average, that’s about 120 new units each year. However, the next two years are expected to far exceed that growth rate. About 2,400 new apartments are expected to open downtown by the end of 2023 based on projects that are currently pending. “I don’t expect that pace to really slacken at this point for the next even 2, 3 years... possibly even more further out than that,” Posey added.

“We simply can’t have enough housing at this point. The population trends that we’re looking at for the city, we’re going to see more and more people moving into Colorado Springs to enjoy the quality of life that we have and the terrific city that’s being built all around us, and we need the housing to keep up with that.”

