Advertisement

Pueblo’s Free Christmas Tree Recycling Drop-off begins January 5

Residents in Pueblo county can drop off their Christmas trees at no cost starting January 5,...
Residents in Pueblo county can drop off their Christmas trees at no cost starting January 5, 2022.(Pueblo Department of Public Health)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:07 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in Pueblo county can drop off their Christmas trees at no cost starting January 5, 2022.

Trees can be dropped off at the City Park Pool Parking lot (221 S. Parkside Lane, Pueblo, CO 81005) on select days in January. The area will be accepting the trees from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. January 5 - January 9, 2022.

According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health, you must remove all decorations, stands, wires, and nails from the tree. No wreaths or garlands will be accepted.

Free chips will be available to anyone on January 14 and 15 from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m at the City Park Pool Parking Lot. This is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
1 killed, 2 injured after vehicle reportely hits concrete wall Sunday night
Lakewood/Denver shooting spree. This is part of the scene in Lakewood.
Shooting spree through Denver and Lakewood ends with at least 5 dead and multiple injured, including an officer
Fire burning in Jefferson County 12/27/21
Part of C-470 closed in Colorado as a wildfire burns
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in...
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Woman on the run for about a month back in custody.
Woman who escaped a jail in Colorado arrested about a month later in North Carolina

Latest News

12.28.21
Cooler End to 2021
David Dewitt arrest photo
Man facing assualt charges following reported ‘domestic violence incident’
Police lights.
Colorado Springs Police search for robbery suspect
12.28.21
Cool with wind