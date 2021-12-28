Pueblo’s Free Christmas Tree Recycling Drop-off begins January 5

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in Pueblo county can drop off their Christmas trees at no cost starting January 5, 2022.

Trees can be dropped off at the City Park Pool Parking lot (221 S. Parkside Lane, Pueblo, CO 81005) on select days in January. The area will be accepting the trees from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. January 5 - January 9, 2022.

According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health, you must remove all decorations, stands, wires, and nails from the tree. No wreaths or garlands will be accepted.

Free chips will be available to anyone on January 14 and 15 from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m at the City Park Pool Parking Lot. This is on a first-come, first-served basis.

