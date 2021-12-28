Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lakewood Monday night

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available immediately following an incident with police in Colorado where shots were fired.

The shooting happened Monday evening in the Belmar area of Lakewood. Lakewood is southwest of Denver and the Belmar area where the shooting happened is located near W. Alameda Avenue and S. Wadsworth Boulevard.

Details on who fired shots, if anyone was injured or if anyone was taken into custody weren’t available last time this article was updated at 6:50 p.m.

The following was posted to Twitter by Lakewood Police just before 6:30 p.m.:

