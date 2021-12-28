Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lakewood Monday night

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available immediately following an incident with police in Colorado where shots were fired.

The shooting happened Monday evening in the Belmar area of Lakewood. Lakewood is southwest of Denver and the Belmar area where the shooting happened is located near W. Alameda Avenue and S. Wadsworth Boulevard.

Details on who fired shots, if anyone was injured or if anyone was taken into custody weren’t available last time this article was updated at 6:50 p.m.

The following was posted to Twitter by Lakewood Police just before 6:30 p.m.:

LPD working an officer involved shooting in Belmar area. More info to come, including media staging area. — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) December 28, 2021

