Man arrested for stealing multiple vehicles, burglarizing City of Fountain Housing Authority over Christmas weekend

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing charges after reportedly burglarizing the City of Fountain Housing Authority near East Ohio Avenue and North Hamlin Street.

The Fountain Police Department says multiple items along with one of the city vehicles were taken; the vehicle was later returned at some point over the weekend but some items were still reported missing.

On Monday, officers say a vehicle was stolen near Jimmy Camp Road and Como Bay Street. Fountain and Colorado Springs police found the stolen vehicle in the area near Bijou Street and Circle Drive. The only occupant was arrested and later identified as 28-year-old Michael Vialpando.

Vialpando was in possession of items belonging to the vehicle’s owner and keys in the vehicle. Police also say he was in possession of items that were taken from the Fountain Housing Authority.

He was later booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges: Second Degree Burglary, two counts of Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Possession of a Financial Devices, Criminal Possession of an Identification Document, Theft and Possession of suspected Methamphetamine Paraphernalia.

If you have any information on this incident please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (719) 390-5555.

