El Paso County Public Health updates COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance to align with CDPHE and CDC

Colorado COVID-19 graphic
Colorado COVID-19 graphic(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Public Health updated their guidance Tuesday to match the new recommendations from the CDC and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods.

The updated guidance shortens the recommended isolation period from ten days to five. If you are asymptomatic on day five, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. Click here to read more on the updated guidance.

In a press release, El Paso County Public Health released these prevention and treatment strategies to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

  • Get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get your booster if you are eligible
  • Get tested: individuals who feel sick or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should seek testing and follow the isolation recommendations above
  • If you have tested positive for COVID-19, consult with your doctor or health care provider to see if you are a good candidate for COVID-19 therapeutics
  • Stay home when sick
  • Wear a face covering in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status

