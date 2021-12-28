El Paso County Public Health updates COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance to align with CDPHE and CDC
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Public Health updated their guidance Tuesday to match the new recommendations from the CDC and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods.
The updated guidance shortens the recommended isolation period from ten days to five. If you are asymptomatic on day five, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. Click here to read more on the updated guidance.
In a press release, El Paso County Public Health released these prevention and treatment strategies to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
- Get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get your booster if you are eligible
- To get information on where you can get vaccinated, visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org/how-can-i-get-a-vaccine
- Get tested: individuals who feel sick or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should seek testing and follow the isolation recommendations above
- To get more information on where you can get tested, visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org/covid-19-testing-information
- If you have tested positive for COVID-19, consult with your doctor or health care provider to see if you are a good candidate for COVID-19 therapeutics
- Stay home when sick
- Wear a face covering in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status
