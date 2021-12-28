El Paso County Public Health updates COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance to align with CDPHE and CDC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Public Health updated their guidance Tuesday to match the new recommendations from the CDC and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) for COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods.

The updated guidance shortens the recommended isolation period from ten days to five. If you are asymptomatic on day five, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. Click here to read more on the updated guidance.

In a press release, El Paso County Public Health released these prevention and treatment strategies to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get your booster if you are eligible To get information on where you can get vaccinated, visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org/how-can-i-get-a-vaccine

Get tested: individuals who feel sick or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should seek testing and follow the isolation recommendations above To get more information on where you can get tested, visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org/covid-19-testing-information

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, consult with your doctor or health care provider to see if you are a good candidate for COVID-19 therapeutics

Stay home when sick

Wear a face covering in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status

