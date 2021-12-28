El Paso County deputies investigating after one person shot southern Colorado Springs
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:49 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies are investigating after one person was shot in southern Colorado Springs.
Deputies are investigating a shooting the 1600 Block of Hampton South, near the Stratmoor area on South Academy. EPCSO told 11 News deputies were not actively looking for a suspect as of 2:45 a.m.
This is a developing story, we will update the article as we learn more.
