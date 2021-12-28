El Paso County deputies investigating after one person shot southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies are investigating after one person was shot in southern Colorado Springs.

Deputies are investigating a shooting the 1600 Block of Hampton South, near the Stratmoor area on South Academy. EPCSO told 11 News deputies were not actively looking for a suspect as of 2:45 a.m.

EPSO is investigating a shooting in the 1600 Block of Hampton South. The PIO will arrive in approximately 60 minutes. The media staging area will be at 1475 B Street. pic.twitter.com/6uVDv16uX4 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 28, 2021

This is a developing story, we will update the article as we learn more.

